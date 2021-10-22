WazirX Market Capitalization Hits $415.51 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $415.51 million and approximately $34.32 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00107889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,409.29 or 1.00520132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.62 or 0.06455269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00022251 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

