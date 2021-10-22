WD-40 Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $210.91 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

