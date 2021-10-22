Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $411.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

