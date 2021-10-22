Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

