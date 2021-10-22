Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

