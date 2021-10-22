Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 677 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $108.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.