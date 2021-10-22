Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $410,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $435.90 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.52 and a 200-day moving average of $387.76.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

