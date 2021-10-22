Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69.

