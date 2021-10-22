Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 1,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

