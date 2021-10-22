Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 436,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Webster Financial has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

