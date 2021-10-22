WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.
WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.
Shares of WEC opened at $91.21 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55.
In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.