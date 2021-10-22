WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $91.21 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.