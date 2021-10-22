Wedbush Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.