Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

RDSB traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,771.60 ($23.15). 4,726,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,417.70. The company has a market cap of £137.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.