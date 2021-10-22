Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 9/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
RDSB traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,771.60 ($23.15). 4,726,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,417.70. The company has a market cap of £137.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.27%.
