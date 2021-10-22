Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

WB opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

