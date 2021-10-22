Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,204. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

