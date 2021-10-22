Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%.

Shares of WABC opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.