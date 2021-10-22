Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,204. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

