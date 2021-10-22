Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

