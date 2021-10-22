Western Standard LLC Has $16.13 Million Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,530 shares during the quarter. Marlin Business Services makes up 9.5% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 5.89% of Marlin Business Services worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth $250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

