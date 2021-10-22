Western Standard LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Select Interior Concepts makes up about 0.7% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.52% of Select Interior Concepts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 765,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 121,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.