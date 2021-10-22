Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.51. 123,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,532. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

