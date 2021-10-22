Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +13% yr/yr to $21.985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.250-$26.250 EPS.

NYSE WHR traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $207.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

