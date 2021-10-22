Widercoin (WDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $164,543.17

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $164,543.17 and approximately $24,769.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.89 or 1.00245866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.06528245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022567 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

