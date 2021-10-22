Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Position Raised by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 11.0% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $35,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.51.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.39. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

