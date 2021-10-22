Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $68.73 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

