Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $72.24

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.24, but opened at $70.23. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 4,327 shares.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $4,612,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

