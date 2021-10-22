Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161,137 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 90.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 856,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.