Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

