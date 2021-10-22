Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

