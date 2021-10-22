Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

