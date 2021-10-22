Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,179,000 after acquiring an additional 537,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.40 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

