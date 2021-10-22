Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $259,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,204. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 139.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

