Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.