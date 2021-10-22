Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4,701.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $224.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

