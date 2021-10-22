WorkQuest Token (WQT) Achieves Market Cap of $478,861.45

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $478,861.45 and approximately $16,626.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00213713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010989 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,234,004 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.