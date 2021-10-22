Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Worldline alerts:

OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 35,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. Worldline has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.