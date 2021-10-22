WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 246,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,614. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

