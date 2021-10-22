WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.
Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 246,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,614. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
