XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

