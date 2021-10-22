Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUY. Raymond James cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

AUY stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.