Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Scotiabank cut Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

