Yost Capital Management LP Has $8.43 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Yost Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for 9.4% of Yost Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $8,793,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,582. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.