Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the lowest is ($1.89). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

