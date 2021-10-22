Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the lowest is ($1.89). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.