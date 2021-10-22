Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. CareDx posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

CDNA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.08. 3,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,967. CareDx has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.89 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

