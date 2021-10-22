Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $282.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $295.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 167,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. 5,035,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.