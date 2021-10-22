Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.85. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 21,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 156,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.