Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

