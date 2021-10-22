Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.
On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Mills stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
