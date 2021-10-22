Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Stryker posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $275.73. 653,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.77. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

