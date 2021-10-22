Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

BFST opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

