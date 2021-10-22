Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%.

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.19. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,940. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.