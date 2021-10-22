Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. 1,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,600. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

