Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. 1,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,600. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.